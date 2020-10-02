Mason City Police Department auction takes place Saturday

An auction will be held at the Mason City Police Department, located at 78 S. Georgia Ave., starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The auction will kick off with bicycles and other miscellaneous property will follow.

Announcements made on the sale date will take precedence over any previously advertised information. All items will be sold as is, where is. Buyers will be responsible for moving their own purchases. Sellers reserve the right to make changes to sale inventory up to the time of sale.

The sale will be conducted by Mike Olson Auctioneering.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be followed, and masks are required.

