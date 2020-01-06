Mason City Police Department arrests, Jan. 2

You have free articles remaining.
01/02/20 09:36 MC2000017 WARRANT Arr Carter, David 811.2 - Fail to Appear- FTA
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.