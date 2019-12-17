{{featured_button_text}}
12/14/19 02:10 MC1905202 TS Arr White, Larry 321J.2 - OPERATING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

12/14/19 12:17 MC1905205 WELFARE Arr Dailey, Paul 908.11 - VIOLATION OF PROBATION - 1985

12/14/19 19:49 MC1905210 MP Arr Johnson, Shelby 708.3A - ASSAULT ON PERSONS IN CERTAIN

12/14/19 19:49 MC1905210 MP Arr Johnson, Shelby 719.1 - INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS

12/14/19 19:49 MC1905210 MP Arr Johnson, Shelby 123.46 - PUBLIC INTOXICATION - 1ST OFFENSE

12/14/19 21:44 MC1905211 DISORDERLY Arr Gaye, Amos 908.11 - VIOLATION OF PROBATION - 1985

