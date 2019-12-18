{{featured_button_text}}

For more than 20 years, Mason City Police have helped underprivileged children celebrate a happier Christmas.

They were at it again on Tuesday night at Walmart. They'll be back out Thursday at Fleet Farm.

Officer Jennifer Sankey, president of the Mason City Police Officers Association Unit 18, was out shopping with Brittany Ruehlow and her two children, Easton, 3; and Lennie, 1.

Mason City Police Officer Jennifer Sankey accompanies Brittany Rueholw, of Mason City, as she shops with her children, Easton, 3, and Lennie, 1.

Sankey said the annual event is organized by Unit 18. They collect donations from local businesses and citizens and this year, they also started a VENMO account @MCPDswac.

Each child receives $100, $30 of which they can spend on a toy and $70 of which they must spend on necessities like clothing, diapers, etc.

The unit gets nominations from officers, school district employees, childcare workers and family members. Families are then chosen at random.

"It is a great way to give back to the community we serve," Sankey wrote in an email to the Gazette. "It's nice to have a positive situation for kids to meet their local police. It can help them feel more comfortable approaching us if something bad happens in the future. Our police volunteers also get a lot out of the event and enjoy seeing the smiles on the kids' faces."

