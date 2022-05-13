 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City planing to treat weeds on May 14 and May 15

Mason City Hall 

 Zachary Dupont, Globe Gazette

Weed control treatments will happen in Mason City this weekend.

According to a press release, the City of Mason City will be treating weeds the Fredrick Hanford Park Softball Complex on May 14 and May 15. The treatments will depend if the weather is favorable.

Residents are asked to avoid all flagged areas for at least 24 hours after the treatment and until the treatment flags are removed.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product to be applied are available in the City Administrator's office located on the first floor of City Hall.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

