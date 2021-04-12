 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City PD: Two injured in Saturday shooting on northwest side
0 comments
breaking top story

Mason City PD: Two injured in Saturday shooting on northwest side

{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City Police Department released additional information about a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near West Park and Parkers Woods on the city's northwest side.

According to the release, when police officers arrived at the scene, there was an unoccupied car that had crashed into a utility pole on North Jackson Avenue, and no one was located in the area.

Parkers Woods shooting

Mason City police search the area around a black sedan that crashed into a telephone pole on North Jackson Avenue at around 11 p.m. Saturday night. The scene is that of an apparent shooting in the area at around 10:30 p.m.

The MCPD release said that at about the same time the officers arrived at the park, one victim arrived at MercyOne North Iowa with a gunshot wound.

Police say that about 20 minutes after the original report of shots fired, a second gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

According to the release, during the investigation, a second vehicle was located near the intersection of 6th and North Federal with several holes from gunfire. Police believe that vehicle had been driven to that location from West Park and abandoned.

The release states that the shooting victims were both males and in their early 20s. Police say one victims has been released from the hospital, while the other is still recovering at the hospital.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday night, police were searching the grounds and the street around a black sedan that had crashed into a telephone pole on North Jackson Ave. near the playground, and were marking what appeared to be shell casings and evidence around the vehicle with flashing lights.

Parkers Woods shooting-3

North Jackson Street near Parkers Woods was closed off at around 11 p.m. Saturday night as the Mason City Police Department investigated an apparent shooting in the area.

A Mason City man who was walking his dog on First Street NW on the other side of Willow Creek said he heard what he thought were at least 10 gunshots coming from the area of the park.

"There were a lot," said the man who wanted to remain anonymous. "They were one right after another."

Parkers Woods shooting-2

A black sedan that was apparently involved in a shooting on the Northwest side of Mason City is shown Saturday crashed against a pole on North Jackson Street near the playground and Parkers Woods.

A Mason City Police Department officer on the scene Saturday night declined comment when asked about the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Mason City Police Department.

Drive-by shooting on South Pierce reported in Mason City, no injuries found
Update: Suspect in Mason City murder arrested in Algona

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556. 

0 comments
0
1
0
0
2

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News