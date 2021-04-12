Mason City PD: Two injured in Saturday shooting on northwest side

The Mason City Police Department released additional information about a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near West Park and Parkers Woods on the city's northwest side.
According to the release, when police officers arrived at the scene, there was an unoccupied car that had crashed into a utility pole on North Jackson Avenue, and no one was located in the area.
The MCPD release said that at about the same time the officers arrived at the park, one victim arrived at MercyOne North Iowa with a gunshot wound.
Police say that about 20 minutes after the original report of shots fired, a second gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
According to the release, during the investigation, a second vehicle was located near the intersection of 6th and North Federal with several holes from gunfire. Police believe that vehicle had been driven to that location from West Park and abandoned.
The release states that the shooting victims were both males and in their early 20s. Police say one victims has been released from the hospital, while the other is still recovering at the hospital.
On Saturday night, police were searching the grounds and the street around a black sedan that had crashed into a telephone pole on North Jackson Ave. near the playground, and were marking what appeared to be shell casings and evidence around the vehicle with flashing lights.
A Mason City man who was walking his dog on First Street NW on the other side of Willow Creek said he heard what he thought were at least 10 gunshots coming from the area of the park.
"There were a lot," said the man who wanted to remain anonymous. "They were one right after another."
A Mason City Police Department officer on the scene Saturday night declined comment when asked about the shooting.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Mason City Police Department.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.