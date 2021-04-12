Mason City PD: Two injured in Saturday shooting on northwest side

The Mason City Police Department released additional information about a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near West Park and Parkers Woods on the city's northwest side.

According to the release, when police officers arrived at the scene, there was an unoccupied car that had crashed into a utility pole on North Jackson Avenue, and no one was located in the area.

The MCPD release said that at about the same time the officers arrived at the park, one victim arrived at MercyOne North Iowa with a gunshot wound.

Police say that about 20 minutes after the original report of shots fired, a second gunshot victim arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

According to the release, during the investigation, a second vehicle was located near the intersection of 6th and North Federal with several holes from gunfire. Police believe that vehicle had been driven to that location from West Park and abandoned.

The release states that the shooting victims were both males and in their early 20s. Police say one victims has been released from the hospital, while the other is still recovering at the hospital.

