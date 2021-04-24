Mason City organization marks five years of offering treatment programs for women

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And things have changed a bit since the earliest days. Initially, Dahlin said that there was a firm no tolerance policy in the house for drugs and alcohol. "We still have a no tolerance policy but at the same time we don’t kick women out if they do have a relapse. We’ve adopted a commitment to not give up as long as they are willing to recommit themselves and adhere to some stricter limitations for accountability."

Mara Ouverson, a board member for Living Free and former pastor at the Vineyard Community Church, said that she got involved with the work in part because of how impressed she was of Dahlin's passion and vision.

"It’s very easy to get behind someone who is moved by a divine call and she determined that that need was so great," Ouverson said.

Ouverson acknowledged that faith-based groups are not always the best with helping out people who are most marginalized or the "least of these" which is at odds with stories in the Gospel. "It’s a long hard road for them but it’s what Jesus did. He walked with people and lived with people," she said.