Mason City organization marks five years of offering treatment programs for women

Mason City resident Bobbie Flores had been through recovery and drug treatment programs several times before she became involved with the local Living Free ministry about four-and-a-half years ago. None of them took for her.
She said she would try to kick her methamphetamine addiction while not having the right support network around her. If that weren't enough of an obstacle to overcome, Flores could feel that there was some piece missing in her effort to get sober. According to her, the religiously-grounded Living Free helped her figure out the puzzle.
"I guess what I found was Jesus and that was what was missing in my recovery. The reason I’m still sober today is that was the missing piece," Flores said.
Since her breakthrough, Flores volunteers with the residential program Living Free runs for women getting of jail or prison and women dealing with various substance abuse issues. She said she also works as a recovery coach with Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare. Friday night, she said she intends on being at the North Iowa Fairgrounds for a celebration of the Living Free ministry making it to the five-year mark.
"We are very excited and feel our first five years were training time because a lot of us don’t have experience, personally, with drug and alcohol addiction," Living Free Executive Director Jani Dahlin said. "Understanding that will let us take things to an even greater place in the next five years."
Before starting the Living Free ministry to help women with addiction issues, Dahlin said that she spent a number of years going to the county jail and doing Bible study with the women incarcerated there. "After seeing the desire for change, and recognizing that they needed more support when they got out, we started offering that help for when they got out," she said.
Living Free includes not just a ministry center known as the Beacon but also mentorships, a Christian-specific 12-step group and a residential center for women.
"We’ve had the house for three years and in those three years we’ve had 20 women go through the house. They were there for varying amounts of time," Dahlin said. In addition, she said Living Free has helped served at least 100 women to one degree or another.
And things have changed a bit since the earliest days. Initially, Dahlin said that there was a firm no tolerance policy in the house for drugs and alcohol. "We still have a no tolerance policy but at the same time we don’t kick women out if they do have a relapse. We’ve adopted a commitment to not give up as long as they are willing to recommit themselves and adhere to some stricter limitations for accountability."
Mara Ouverson, a board member for Living Free and former pastor at the Vineyard Community Church, said that she got involved with the work in part because of how impressed she was of Dahlin's passion and vision.
"It’s very easy to get behind someone who is moved by a divine call and she determined that that need was so great," Ouverson said.
Ouverson acknowledged that faith-based groups are not always the best with helping out people who are most marginalized or the "least of these" which is at odds with stories in the Gospel. "It’s a long hard road for them but it’s what Jesus did. He walked with people and lived with people," she said.
Beyond the five-year celebration Friday evening, Dahlin said that she plans to get a master's in Christian counseling so that she can offer that to women going through the program.
"We’re trying to expand our services so that more women, who may not have drug and alcohol addictions, (can come). We’re just trying to serve more of a variety of women in the community," she said.
It's the same kind of community that helped Flores said helped her reach the other side of her struggle. "I base my recovery on Jesus and my advice is that you can’t do it alone. You need to have a community around you."
