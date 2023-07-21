This year's North Iowa Fair runs through Sunday, and board president Paul Gagnon took the time during the opening ceremony Wednesday to thank and honor the Nesbit family for their contributions to the success of the Open Class Exhibits.

For the last 11 or so years, mother Cheryl and sisters Amy and Heidi have managed the open-class exhibits in the Olsen Building at the North Iowa Fair.

Cheryl Nesbit's memories of the fair date back to her childhood.

"Mom used to fry up chicken for us in the morning. She'd pack it up and fill a jar with coffee for her and dad. She'd wrap it up in a towel to keep it hot. We'd spend the whole day at the fair," she reminisced. "Lunch would come around and we'd eat what she brought, no fridge or anything."

She joined 4-H when she turned 10, and after she aged out of the program became a leader for the group for another 21 years. Eventually she volunteered to manage the open class exhibits.

She's entered plenty of her own work over the years, even winning Grand Champion for a handmade quilt last year. It's her favorite class because she's an accomplished quilter.

"The girls didn't get volunteered so much as they got volun-told," said Cheryl Nesbit with grin. It's a joke she's made before, but both Heidi and Amy are good-natured about it because they enjoy the work.

Heidi works as a CNA in Mason City at Good Shepherd Inc. in the alzheimer's and dementia unit. Her soft, sweet demeanor hides a fierce intelligence and hardworking attitude.

Amy is a special education teacher at Pinecrest Center, a school for young people with emotional and behavioral challenges. She's also a foster mom to an eight year old.

Together, they're something of an unstoppable force. There are seven departments each with subdivided classes that fit just about any project. Each contestant fills out an entry form with each of their entries, and the Nesbits then get to work.

This year, the family managed 77 exhibitors throughout all classes.

"Oh, if you can make it by hand, we have a class for you. If we don't, we'll make one," Cheryl says. There were two new classes this year, an ugly lamp and tablescaping contests.

The Nesbits were pleased to accept the honor from Gagnon, as they have retired from the management of the open classes. Mostly. The ladies stepped away a couple of years ago, but were called back when the exhibits were going unattended. They have happily passed the baton to new volunteers, but are still available to help out when necessary.

"I think I'd like to see the sea lions," said Cheryl. "I usually don't get to see much of the fair."