Mason City natives graduate from Northwestern College

Keisha Coronado and Beckie Jutting were among 221 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 14 according to the press release.

Coronado, of Mason City, graduated with a major in early childhood. Jutting, of Mason City, graduated with a major in early childhood.

Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,500 students in Orange City, Iowa. Rated a top-10 Midwestern college by U.S. News & World Report magazine, Northwestern provides an education committed to standout academics and a Christ-centered worldview.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0