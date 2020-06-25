Mason City native uses year's longest day to support Alzheimer's research

McManigal left Des Moines at 5 a.m. Saturday on bike with a couple neighbors, while his father drove his truck behind them with an extra bicycle, cooler and other equipment.

The men rode about 80 miles in four hours before making their first stop.

“From there, the stops got longer and the ride got a little more fun,” McManigal said, comparing it to a mini RAGBRAI, or the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

About 50 miles from Mason City, McManigal’s brother, Jack Esser, joined them.

They ate lunch at The Corner Lounge in Belmond, drank a beer at Mat’s Place in Garner and made stops in Ventura and Clear Lake before finishing their adventure in Mason City, where his parents and grandparents reside.

McManigal said his late grandfather lived in Ventura and his father and stepmother live in Clear Lake.

“All in all, it took us 12 hours, but we went more than halfway in four hours, so we slowed down quite a bit,” he said.

McManigal said the best part about the day was he got to see his whole family while raising money for a cause that’s important to all of them.