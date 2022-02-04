Mason City National Guard company mobilized

Mason City's 1133rd Transportation Company of the Army National Guard is heading to Poland.

Approximately 250 soldiers from the 1133rd and an Iowa City company are preparing to mobilize to Poland in 2022 as these units come into their “mission year,” part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

The 1133rd and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Iowa City, were selected to support federal mobilization missions by the Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau.

These units will support Operation Atlantic Resolve. Since April 2014, Atlantic Resolve rotate units based in the U.S. to Europe. There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force and division headquarters. Rotating units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. Atlantic Resolve is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO, according to the U.S. Dept. of Defense

The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies, while the 209th Medical Company will provide field hospital health service support.

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, made the initial announcement during the annual Condition of the Guard address in January.

In 2020, personnel from the 1133rd Transportation Company and the 209th Medical Company aided in COVID-19 response efforts throughout Iowa. These soldiers assisted with the transportation of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing site operations and contact tracing.

The 1133rd Transportation Company was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and the global war on terrorism.

