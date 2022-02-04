 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert featured top story

Mason City National Guard company mobilized

  • 0

Mason City's 1133rd Transportation Company of the Army National Guard is heading to Poland.

Approximately 250 soldiers from the 1133rd and an Iowa City company are preparing to mobilize to Poland in 2022 as these units come into their “mission year,” part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle.

1133rd Transportation Company

Sgt. Timothy Hesse Sr. and Sgt. Zachary Anderson, motor transport operators with the 1133rd Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard, deliver essential medical supplies to Mindy Benson, Tama County emergency management coordinator, as part of a statewide effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020.  

The 1133rd and the 209th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Iowa City, were selected to support federal mobilization missions by the Department of Defense and the National Guard Bureau.

These units will support Operation Atlantic Resolve. Since April 2014, Atlantic Resolve rotate units based in the U.S. to Europe. There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force and division headquarters. Rotating units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. Atlantic Resolve is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO, according to the U.S. Dept. of Defense

People are also reading…

The 1133rd Transportation Company will transport equipment and supplies, while the 209th Medical Company will provide field hospital health service support.

Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, made the initial announcement during the annual Condition of the Guard address in January.

1133rd Transportation Company - Mason City

Sgt. Timothy Hesse Sr., a motor transport operator with the 1133rd Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard, carries essential medical supplies as part of a statewide effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020.  

In 2020, personnel from the 1133rd Transportation Company and the 209th Medical Company aided in COVID-19 response efforts throughout Iowa. These soldiers assisted with the transportation of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing site operations and contact tracing.

The 1133rd Transportation Company was last activated into federal service in 2008 to support Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, and the global war on terrorism.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Butterfly sanctuary closes due to threats from Trump supporters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News