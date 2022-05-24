Mason City Municipal Airport rejects general terminal bids

Until a better picture is developed with one project, the Mason City Municipal Airport will have to wait on another.

The Mason City Airport Commission rejected the submitted bids for the general aviation terminal expansion project on Monday. Rejection of the bids will delay the terminal improvements but will not affect the commercial terminal project.

The general aviation terminal is a smaller facility and a part of the airport where private aircraft come and go from. Airport manager David Sims said this project would expand the office space and lobby space to make room for customers that use the building.

The project had a budget of approximately $706,000 that was to be funded through the CARES funding that Mason City Municipal Airport received. Since the bids were rejected, funding for the general terminal will be determined after the commercial terminal costs are known.

At the May 9 meeting, the commission opened bids for the general expansion project. Henkel Construction submitted a $976,745 bid and Dean Snyder Construction submitted $1,066,095 as their bid. The contract was going to awarded at a May 16 special meeting but was pushed back to Monday.

Sims said there were administrative issues with both of the bids but the commission had the option to use solutions to clear up the issues.

"Any money spent over and above on this project detracts from the budget of the commercial terminal, which is still unknown as we're in design development at this point in time," said Sims. "We will within the next few months have a much better idea of what the budget or what the actual cost of the commercial terminal will be."

Higher bid figures was contributed to several factors like material costs and since the project would be a federal project according to Sims. He added if the commission rejected the bids, they could ask why the bids were priced higher than the estimate.

Contingency funds for the commercial terminal could be used for the general terminal if the commission felt comfortable enough. Currently there is $1 million set as contingency, which could turn the project into a locally funded item according to Sims.

Several of the commission members expressed concerns they had about the bids that were priced over the estimate.

"I think it's the desire of the airport commission to get this done. We need it but I don't know if we can justify 38% over estimate," said commission member Gary Wattnem.

Commission member David Guetzko motioned to reject the two bids, adding he did not want to jeopardize the commercial terminal.

Sims said rejecting the bids will push the timeline back a year for the general terminal. As more details about the commercial terminal are developed, a better idea of how to go forward with the general terminal will form.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.