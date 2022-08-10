Mason City Municipal Airport opens bids for expansion project

The Mason City Municipal Airport is close to breaking ground on an expansion project estimated to cost as much as $14 million.

The airport commission opened bids Monday for the terminal apron and foundation for the commercial expansion project. Contracts will be awarded during a special meeting Aug. 22.

"Things are going really good. We are on our schedule. We know it's a very tight schedule, but we are staying on schedule at this point and looking good," said Airport Manager David Sims.

The expansion project aims to build an entirely new airport terminal. The goal is to modernize and expand the offerings compared with the current facility to accommodate for increased ridership at the airport and to potentially increase the flights offered in the future.

The new facility will be directly west of the current terminal, and will be constructed while the old terminal is still operational, allowing for business at the airport to continue as usual during construction.

The new terminal will be a significant expansion of the current facility, featuring an larger lobby, gate hold area, baggage area and security checkpoint.

Sims said in May the project is broken up into into several phases. First phases include the apron work and breaking ground for the building before winter so construction can start in the spring, according to Sims.

"It's anticipated that both of these projects will be completed before this winter," Sims said.

Popp Excavating of Osage placed a bid of $1,111,029.51 for the apron project. Cole Excavating from Greene placed a bid of $1,011,833 for the same project. Both bids were over the engineer's base bid estimate of $873,819.

Jensen Builders of Fort Dodge placed a bid of $682,000 and Larry Elwood Construction of Mason City bid $563,000 on the foundation project. The foundation project bids were both under the estimate of $700,000.

The airport commission is working with Foth, an engineering company, on the project. Foth presented the commission with plans and renderings April 11, and the commission selected a floor plan in early May.

Funding for the project will come from $12 million in CARES Act money. The grant has a project completion deadline of May 2024.

"We will be looking to hold our groundbreaking probably in the next month or so for this project, and then the building itself we anticipate bidding out in October," said Sims.