Mason City Multipurpose Arena holding its first concert this April

"We will be a mask-mandated event with limited capacity," O'Brien said. "I’m pretty confident, unless something unforeseen happens, that by summer we should be getting a lot closer to normality."

He said that in the 40 years that he's worked in event promotion and consulting nothing comes close to what the past year has done to live entertainment in the region and across the country. O'Brien then pointed out that The Trip, which plays rock songs from the 1960s through today, maybe had two shows in the past year and that was it.

"It has been devastating to the entertainment industry," O'Brien said.

That devastation redounds to venues as well.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Mason City Multipurpose Arena has accrued more than $100,000 in debt. Mason City Superintendent of Recreation Brian Pauly has said previously the space had more than a dozen events planned, such as the concert and a mixed martial arts night.