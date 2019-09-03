A Mason City man is in critical condition after a car struck the motorcycle he was riding over Labor Day weekend.
Officers say Robert Schwieger, 56, was riding his Harley Davidson westbound on Fourth Street Southwest around 10:20 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Marvin Alphs, of Mason City. Alphs was attempting to make a left turn onto South Eisenhower Avenue.
Schwieger was transported by ambulance from the scene to MercyOne North Iowa for initial treatment of his injuries.
A spokeswoman at the Mayo Clinic Hospital -- St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, said he was in critical condition late Tuesday morning.
Alphs, who was not injured, was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device.
