Mason City military officer's insights were in high demand after 9/11

If you were to ask Mason City resident Gary Wattnem about what it was like working for the Pentagon at the time of Sept. 11, 2001, he would tell you about the people who went to work immediately to protect others against terrorist threats.

Wattnem, a retired major general in the Army, spent 35 years in the military and served in Vietnam for about a year in 1970-1971. Both his time in Vietnam and experiencing the aftermath of Sept. 11 were learning experiences, he said.

Wattnem was assigned to work for the Pentagon from June 1999 until he retired in November 2003. There he served as deputy chief of staff for logistics for the Army.

On the day that the Twin Towers were hit, Wattnem was scheduled to leave Mason City to go serve at the Pentagon.

“I saw it on the television and then I got lots of calls wondering if I was at the Pentagon that day,” said Wattnem.

Wattnem’s boss, a three-star general, told him to come to the Pentagon when he could. Wattnem would arrive a week later and stay for a few months.