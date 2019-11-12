A Mason City School District student will be suspended for the remainder of the semester.
The Mason City Community School District met in a special session Monday evening to discuss the situation and what disciplinary measure should be meted out to the student.
Superintendent Dave Versteeg said they could not release what the student did, only that it was a seventh-grade matter that warrants long-term suspension after a disciplinary hearing.
During the suspension, the student will still be allowed resources and options provided by the district.
The student must submit an application for re-admission at the end of the suspension, which then must be approved with a recommendation to the school board prior to re-admission.
