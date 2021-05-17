Mason City Memorial Day service set for May 31

Capt. Joan Platz was part of only the second graduating class from the United States Naval Academy that included women.

Since that pioneering achievement in 1981, it has been commonplace for a woman to graduate from one of the most prestigious military institutions in the world.

Platz will be the guest speaker at the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association ceremony commemorating Memorial Day. The event – the 100th anniversary that has been in existence since 1921 – is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 31 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

According to a MCVMA release, activities during the Memorial Day service include the Mason city High School Concert band, a vocal performance, invocation and benediction, a reading of the Gettysburg Address by the Boy Scouts, a flag salute, Mayor Bill Schickel giving the Mayor's proclamation, a reading of General Orders #11 and a wreath laying ceremony by several patriotic organizations.

According to event organizer Dianne Casto, a car caravan will proceed to Memorial Park Ceremony for a brief program following the ceremony at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.

She said in the release that should it rain, ceremonies will be canceled.

About Capt. Platz