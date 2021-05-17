Mason City Memorial Day service set for May 31

Capt. Joan Platz was part of only the second graduating class from the United States Naval Academy that included women.
Since that pioneering achievement in 1981, it has been commonplace for a woman to graduate from one of the most prestigious military institutions in the world.
Platz will be the guest speaker at the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association ceremony commemorating Memorial Day. The event – the 100th anniversary that has been in existence since 1921 – is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 31 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.
According to a MCVMA release, activities during the Memorial Day service include the Mason city High School Concert band, a vocal performance, invocation and benediction, a reading of the Gettysburg Address by the Boy Scouts, a flag salute, Mayor Bill Schickel giving the Mayor's proclamation, a reading of General Orders #11 and a wreath laying ceremony by several patriotic organizations.
According to event organizer Dianne Casto, a car caravan will proceed to Memorial Park Ceremony for a brief program following the ceremony at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.
She said in the release that should it rain, ceremonies will be canceled.
About Capt. Platz
The keynote address will be given by Platz, now retired from the U.S. Navy and living in Mason City.
According to her bio, Platz graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1977, and then the U.S. Naval Academy in 1981 and served as a helicopter pilot during her time in the Navy.
During her career, Platz had duty assignments in several states and overseas. Some of the highlights and honors include Naval Helicopter Maintenance Officer of the Year, commanding officer of the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron FOUR in Sigonell, Italy, and her final tour as commanding officer of Naval air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida.
She also served two tours of duty on the Navy staff at the Pentagon, including on 9/11.
In retirement, Platz taught math at Pensacola Junior College and has volunteered as an admissions representative for the U.S. Naval Academy Admissions Department for more than a decade.
Platz and her husband, Brian, currently have a son serving as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps.