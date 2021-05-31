Mason City Memorial Day commemoration marks 100 years

"Their sacrifice is why were are here," Platz said to a crowd of several dozen that included former service members and their families. "America called and they answered."

According to Platz, the truest demonstration of respect for such sacrifice and acceptance of a higher calling doesn't come on a holiday such as Memorial Day but during the other 364 days of the calendar year.

Platz also urged those in attendance to cherish everything it means to be an American including the four basic human freedoms President Franklin Delano Roosevelt spoke of: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.

During his official proclamation, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel noted that the ceremony was the first back since the COVID-19 pandemic and that 75 veterans had died over the past year.