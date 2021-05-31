Mason City Memorial Day commemoration marks 100 years

By the numbers, there was a lot to honor at the Mason City Memorial Day commemoration in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery on Monday morning. The Mason City Veterans Memorial Association marked its 100th year as a group. In the past year alone, 75 area military veterans died and were buried at the cemetery. Going back to the American Civil War, 4,938 service members representing 18 different wars and engagements have been laid to rest there.
As the keynote speaker for the day's events, U.S. Navy Capt. Joan Platz, a Lake Mills native who served on Navy staff at the Pentagon during 9/11, tried to find meaning and purpose in those figures.
"Their sacrifice is why were are here," Platz said to a crowd of several dozen that included former service members and their families. "America called and they answered."
According to Platz, the truest demonstration of respect for such sacrifice and acceptance of a higher calling doesn't come on a holiday such as Memorial Day but during the other 364 days of the calendar year.
Platz also urged those in attendance to cherish everything it means to be an American including the four basic human freedoms President Franklin Delano Roosevelt spoke of: freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear.
During his official proclamation, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel noted that the ceremony was the first back since the COVID-19 pandemic and that 75 veterans had died over the past year.
"(Their) names (are) etched in eternity," he said before telling the crowd to pay tribute to "these heroes of North Iowa" on Memorial Day and every day following.
Along with speeches from Platz and Schickel, as well as a reading of the Gettysburg Address by a local Boy Scout member, the local chapter of Daughters of the Union Veteran's laid wreaths in honor of those soldiers both known and unknown who fought and died.
The greatest number of military burials for Elmwood-St. Joseph are from World War II at a total of 2,469. Second highest is World War I with 811 burials.
Dale Stern, who served for five years starting in 1959, said that he out from Rockford and that the Marine Corps is what brought him out.
That and a desire to remember. And to keep remembering.
"Don't forget," Stern said. "Don’t forget about the people who couldn’t make it."
The Mason City event was far from the only Memorial Day service in North Iowa over the holiday weekend.
Residents also held commemorations in Clear Lake, Garner, Meservey, Osage, St. Ansgar, Swaledale and Thornton.
