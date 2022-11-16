Mason City meets potential sister-city delegation, presents key to city

A small delegation from Kosovo visited Mason City on Tuesday with an interest in establishing a sister-city partnership between Mason City and Decan, Kosovo, a municipality of 40,000 in eastern part of the country.

Mason City Councilman Joshua Masson gave Municipality guests a guided tour of the city.

Masson attended an open house at the Mason City National Guard Armory earlier this year where he met Rachel Fails. Fails, who has been to Kosovo several times, told Masson about her wish for Mason City to be a sister city.

“Since I had the unique connection of being former military and on the city council, I took it upon myself to start this program,” Masson said. It wasn’t long before Todd Jacobus, Kosovo Committee Chair for Iowa Sister States, contacted him.

After looking at comparable criteria the Iowa Sister States program “matched” Mason City with Deçan. “We then had signed a letter of intent that we were interested in exploring the match. This was necessary to allow the mayor (Ramosaj) to visit our city through this program. He is here to meet our town, and to introduce his city to us, as the next step in the process,” Masson said.

Jacobus indicated to Masson that in July, he'd traveled to Kosovo as part of a 38-person delegation consisting of educators, business leaders, government officials and agriculture officials.

Jacobus explained in an Masson provided to the Globe Gazette “Iowa has had a sister-state partnership with Kosovo since 2013. The partnership began in 2011 as a security cooperation connection between the Kosovo Security Forces and the Iowa Army National Guard through the Department of Defense 'State Partnership Program,' and expanded in 2013 to a 'Whole of Iowa with Whole of Kosovo' approach which has been working to connect Iowans and Kosovars across all sectors of society.”

There are currently seven sister-city partnerships between Iowa and Kosovo, and a few more in the process. Over the last decade, these partnerships have included virtually all sectors of society, such as schools, technology, arts, sports, and law enforcement.

The partnership between Iowa and Kosovo has been so prevalent that the Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs established a Consulate in Des Moines in January 2016. In addition, the Department of Defense has identified the partnership between Iowa and Kosovo as a model for their State Partnership Program Jacobus said.

When Mayor Schickel asked Mayor Ramosaj what they would like to gain from the sister city partnership Ramosaj replied, "A sector that I am more focused on lately, it's the sector of tourism. Because of the mountains that we have, it's a very big tourist attraction."

Mayor Ramosaj, also said they are very interested in providing better opportunities for their young people. He is very proud of the fact that the entire municipality of Deçan was rebuilt from the ashes of their "War For Independence" from Yugoslavia in 1998. He is now responsible for 22 schools as well as hospitals and health care facilities.

“We will encourage, especially youth exchange, high school students on both parts, yes,” said Artan Duraku, Chief of Mission for the Kosovo Consulate in Des Moines. “I mean, you should know, that with potential sister city you will have a second home in Europe. And for a lot of Iowa kids who are used to flat land (in reference to their mountainous region), sometimes it is life changing.”

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, who presented a key to the city to Mayor Ramosaj, was enthusiastic about the visit. "It was an honor to host Mayor Ramosaj and the delegation from Decan, Kosovo. There are a lot of similarities between Iowa and Kosovo and Decan and Mason City. Both have an emphasis on agriculture, food production, the arts and tourism. We had lunch at Pasta Bella which is operated by a family from Kosovo. They also had a chance to spend time at Mason City High School," Schickel said.

"Kosovo is an emerging democracy in Europe and the delegation was very interested to learn about our local government, community and our economic development success. There is much we are learning from them as well."