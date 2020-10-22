 Skip to main content
Mason City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
Mason City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

Dennis Bor claimed his $10,000 prize Tuesday.

A Mason City man has won a $10,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery.

Dennis Bor, of Mason City, won big in the "$100,000 Holiday Crossword" scratch game from the Iowa Lottery. 

Bor purchased his winning ticket at Tobacco Outlet Plus, 1610 S Federal Ave. in Mason City. He claimed his prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery's Mason City regional office, a press release said.

The "$100,000 Holiday Crossword" scratch game is a $10 game which features seven top prizes of $100,000 and 15 prizes of $10,000. Overall odds are 1 in 3.3. 

