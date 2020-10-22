Mason City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

A Mason City man has won a $10,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery.
Dennis Bor, of Mason City, won big in the "$100,000 Holiday Crossword" scratch game from the Iowa Lottery.
Support Local Journalism
Bor purchased his winning ticket at Tobacco Outlet Plus, 1610 S Federal Ave. in Mason City. He claimed his prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery's Mason City regional office, a press release said.
The "$100,000 Holiday Crossword" scratch game is a $10 game which features seven top prizes of $100,000 and 15 prizes of $10,000. Overall odds are 1 in 3.3.
Fall Colors 14
Fall Colors 2
Fall Colors 1
Fall Colors 3
Fall Colors 4
Fall Colors 7
VIDEO: Fall colors around Mason City
Fall
Fall
Fall
Fall
Fall Colors 6
Fall
Fall
Fall Colors 5
Fall Colors 8
Fall Colors 9
Fall Colors 17
Fall Colors 18
Fall Colors 19
Fall Colors 15
Fall Colors 12
Fall Colors 10
Fall Colors 16
Fall Colors 11
Fall Colors 13
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.