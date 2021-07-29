Mason City man taken into custody for high-speed pursuit

A Mason City man was taken to the hospital and will be jailed following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

A vehicle was seen driving at a high speed from the area of a suspect's residence who was wanted on several arrest warrants.

Jason Wayne Robison, 48, attempted to flee in a 2012 Honda Odyssey after a Cerro Gordo County Deputy attempted a traffic stop around 1:17 a.m. on July 29.

Jason Robison drove the vehicle at high speeds "from about 300th Street (Country Road B20) on Highway 65, driving south into Mason City," a press release from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said. A deputy was attempting to pursue Jason Robison after he accelerated to at least 100 mph on Highway 65.

The deputy was attempting to catch up with the vehicle when Robison attempted to turn west on 16th Street NW and lost control of the van. Jason Robison then crashed into the residence at 1542 N Federal Ave., causing severe damage to his van and the home's foundation.

Jason Robison was taken into custody by the deputy, the release said, and then to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment by Mason City Fire Medics for pain after the accident. After being treated, he will be taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail once released.

