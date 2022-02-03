Mason City man recognized for leadership in volunteering and community service

YSS Francis Lauer has recognized Ozzie Ohl of Mason City with the YSS Community-Based Volunteer Leadership & Service Award at its annual holiday luncheon this past December.
According to a press release, Ohl continuously supports YSS Francis Lauer through donations, community advocacy, and ideas.
“His continued efforts to support the organization through donations, ideas, and community advocacy is beyond measure,” said Community-Based Center Director Shanda Hansen in a statement. “We cannot thank Ozzie enough for all he does for Francis Lauer and our Community.”
“It was a great honor to be recognized at this event,” said Ohl in a statement. “There were so many individuals and families who have shown such strong support for YSS. As I said before YSS, Your Something Special and the work you do is so meaningful.”
To learn more about YSS Francis Lauer services, visit www.yss.org or contact Rachel Lynch at rlynch@yss.org.
