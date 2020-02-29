You are the owner of this article.
Mason City man recognized as Resident of the Year
Mason City man recognized as Resident of the Year

Marvin Hesse, of Mason City, was recognized as the Retirement Housing Foundation's 2020 Resident of the Year on Feb. 21 in Long Beach, California. He resides at Pilgrim Place Apartments. 

Marvin Hesse, of Mason City, is the Retirement Housing Foundation's 2020 Resident of the Year.

Hesse, 80, was recognized by the foundation at its anniversary celebration and awards banquet on Feb. 21 in Long Beach, California.

He was named the national nonprofit organization’s Resident of the Year after nearly 20 letters of nomination were submitted on his behalf by Pilgrim Place staff and tenants.

Marvin Hesse, of Mason City, was recognized as the Retirement Housing Foundation's 2020 Resident of the Year on Feb. 21 in Long Beach, California. He resides at Pilgrim Place Apartments. 

When Hesse moved to Pilgrim Place in 2014, he immediately started looking for things to do.

Among them, he landscaped the entire front of the building and the patio areas, even bringing in a swing, fountain and other outside decorations for the tenants and their guests to enjoy.

Since then, he’s tended to the community’s garden and landscaped, cleared ice and snow from tenants’ windshields, cooked for potlucks, decorated for the holidays and helped the Pilgrim Place staff.

He’s also given tenants rides to the grocery store or the hospital, helps them move and more.

Pilgrim Place is among the Retirement Housing Foundation’s 197 communities that house more than 22,000 residents in 29 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Marvin Hesse, of Mason City, was recognized as the Retirement Housing Foundation's 2020 Resident of the Year on Feb. 21 in Long Beach, California. He resides at Pilgrim Place Apartments. 

The foundation, headquartered in Long Beach, California, develops and manages affordable housing for low-income older adults, working families and persons with disabilities.

It also operates multi-level retirement communities that include independent, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care.

To be nominated as the Retirement Housing Foundation’s Resident of the Year award, a resident must have resided in one of its communities for a minimum of five years.

The Retirement Housing Foundation receives between 30 and 50 nominations for Resident of the Year annually.

As the award recipient, the foundation flew Hesse, and a guest, to California for the multi-day visit, including the dinner and awards ceremony.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

