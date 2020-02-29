Mason City man recognized as Resident of the Year

Marvin Hesse, of Mason City, is the Retirement Housing Foundation’s 2020 Resident of the Year.
Hesse, 80, was recognized by the foundation at its anniversary celebration and awards banquet on Feb. 21 in Long Beach, California.
He was named the national nonprofit organization’s Resident of the Year after nearly 20 letters of nomination were submitted on his behalf by Pilgrim Place staff and tenants.
When Hesse moved to Pilgrim Place in 2014, he immediately started looking for things to do.
Among them, he landscaped the entire front of the building and the patio areas, even bringing in a swing, fountain and other outside decorations for the tenants and their guests to enjoy.
Since then, he’s tended to the community’s garden and landscaped, cleared ice and snow from tenants’ windshields, cooked for potlucks, decorated for the holidays and helped the Pilgrim Place staff.
He’s also given tenants rides to the grocery store or the hospital, helps them move and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Pilgrim Place is among the Retirement Housing Foundation’s 197 communities that house more than 22,000 residents in 29 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
The foundation, headquartered in Long Beach, California, develops and manages affordable housing for low-income older adults, working families and persons with disabilities.
It also operates multi-level retirement communities that include independent, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care.
To be nominated as the Retirement Housing Foundation’s Resident of the Year award, a resident must have resided in one of its communities for a minimum of five years.
The Retirement Housing Foundation receives between 30 and 50 nominations for Resident of the Year annually.
As the award recipient, the foundation flew Hesse, and a guest, to California for the multi-day visit, including the dinner and awards ceremony.
Heartwarming stories to keep you cozy this weekend
Warm up from the bitter cold and snow with these heartwarming stories.
It took less than 24 hours for the community to lift up a Mason City family.
Mason City basketball fans will always remember the Meyer sisters.
Last year, sickness kept Gideon Rollene from reaching his goal of competing in the state wrestling championships.
Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say.
BRITT | The Britt Area Food Bank has been feeding the hungry since 1986.
The Mohawk Bakery in Mason City High School has seen a few changes this year.
The newest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) girls basketball rankings are out, and several area schools are ranked pretty high i…
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.