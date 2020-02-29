Mason City man recognized as Resident of the Year

Marvin Hesse, of Mason City, is the Retirement Housing Foundation’s 2020 Resident of the Year.

Hesse, 80, was recognized by the foundation at its anniversary celebration and awards banquet on Feb. 21 in Long Beach, California.

He was named the national nonprofit organization’s Resident of the Year after nearly 20 letters of nomination were submitted on his behalf by Pilgrim Place staff and tenants.

When Hesse moved to Pilgrim Place in 2014, he immediately started looking for things to do.

Among them, he landscaped the entire front of the building and the patio areas, even bringing in a swing, fountain and other outside decorations for the tenants and their guests to enjoy.

Since then, he’s tended to the community’s garden and landscaped, cleared ice and snow from tenants’ windshields, cooked for potlucks, decorated for the holidays and helped the Pilgrim Place staff.

He’s also given tenants rides to the grocery store or the hospital, helps them move and more.

Pilgrim Place is among the Retirement Housing Foundation’s 197 communities that house more than 22,000 residents in 29 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.