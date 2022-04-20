 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City man picks up $30,000 lottery ticket

Juan Pelayo displays a $30,000 token check from the Iowa Lottery after winning that amount in the "Win Big" scratch game.

A North Iowa man snagged a $30,000 lottery prize playing a "Win Big" scratch ticket.

Juan Pelayo of Mason City bought the winning Iowa Lottery ticket at the store Liquor Tobacco & Grocery, located at 18 N Monroe Ave. in Mason City, according to a press release.

Pelayo claimed his prize at the Mason City regional office on Monday.

Win Big is a $30 scratch game that features 11 top prizes of $300,000, 57 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.38, the release says.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

