Mason City man picks up $30,000 lottery ticket

A North Iowa man snagged a $30,000 lottery prize playing a "Win Big" scratch ticket.
Juan Pelayo of Mason City bought the winning Iowa Lottery ticket at the store Liquor Tobacco & Grocery, located at 18 N Monroe Ave. in Mason City, according to a press release.
Pelayo claimed his prize at the Mason City regional office on Monday.
Win Big is a $30 scratch game that features 11 top prizes of $300,000, 57 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.38, the release says.
