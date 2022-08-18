Mason City man picks up $30,000 lottery ticket

A North Iowa man grabbed a $10,000 lottery prize playing a "Super 20s" scratch ticket.
Miguel Ramirez of Mason City bought the winning Iowa Lottery ticket at Midtown Liquor & Vape, located at 824 N Federal Ave. in Mason City, according to a press release.
Ramirez claimed his prize at the Mason City regional office on Wednesday.
Super 20s is a $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.40.
