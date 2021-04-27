Mason City man injured in rollover accident

A 30-year-old man was taken to MercyOne North Iowa on Tuesday afternoon after his car flipped while he was on an I-35 on-ramp.
Garrette True, of Mason City, was on the cloverleaf ramp from Hwy. 18 west to I-35 south around 12:45 p.m. when the Ford Focus he was driving left the road and rolled down the embankment, ending up on its side.
True was taken via AirMed to MercyOne with undisclosed injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The accident remains under investigation.
