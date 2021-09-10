Mason City man honored posthumously at Four Oaks care facility with new shelter house

Next to the shelter house is a small array of plants and a memorial stone for Neibauer which reads: "'Shelter from the Storm' ... Dedicated to Mark Neibauer 2021."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Near the start of Bob Dylan's poetic ramble "Shelter from the Storm" he mentions "blackness" as a virtue. The people who got up and spoke about Neibauer made it clear that one of his most obvious virtues was his sense of humor.

Dennis Renner, who knew Neibauer through the Mason City Sunrise Rotary Club, said that Neibauer never lost that fondness for comedy even when going through tough times.

"At one point, he came into a meeting and said: 'I went to take my driving test to get my license back but I didn't pass, I failed it. I didn't know they were paying attention to which way those arrows were going in the parking lot."