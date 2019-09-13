A man who drove his truck into a train in Mason City has been charged in connection with the crash.
Matt Bernhardt, 42, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Friday on charges of failure to stop at a railroad crossing and operating under the influence - third offense.
Bernhardt was driving east at the 500 block Sixth Street Southwest around 1:48 a.m. on Sept. 2 when his 1999 Dodge Dakota struck a northbound Union Pacific train. He was treated at MercyOne for injuries.
Mason City police officers at the scene said the railroad crossing's safety arms and lights were working properly at the time of the incident.
Bernhardt is being held on a $465 cash-only and a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
