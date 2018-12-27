FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. | A Mason City man who officials say led them on a chase reaching speeds of more than 135 mph has been charged with a felony in Freeborn County District Court.
Nathan Ryan Carlson, 31, was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving.
Court documents state Carlson was charged after a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was parked at about 2 p.m. Dec. 8 on the east shoulder of U.S. Highway 65, south of Freeborn County Road 1, when he saw a black Chevrolet Impala traveling 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The Impala turned left onto County Road 1, court documents state, and Carlson threw items out the driver’s and passenger side windows and continued fleeing at speeds of more than 135 mph while heading west on Stateline Road.
The trooper was told to end the pursuit, and court documents state Carlson continued traveling at 135 mph until the vehicle slowed and turned south into Iowa on Dogwood Avenue. The trooper reported that he later found a beer bottle in the ditch where he saw Carlson throw items from the vehicle.
103 odd North Iowa crime stories from 2018: Pasta salad evidence, cigarette robbery, stolen pigs (with mugshots)
A Worth County deputy later stopped the vehicle. Carlson said, “he thought he would lose his license if he received another speeding citation,” court documents state.
According to law enforcement, Carlson said the alcohol bottles were empty and his girlfriend uses them for crafts.
Carlson’s first appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.