Mason City man busted for tattooing underage customers, operating without a permit

A Mason City man is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond after police say he was operating a tattoo shop without a permit.

The Mason City Police Department arrested Ian Daniel McIntire, also known as "Breezy," 20, on Tuesday and charged him with felony ongoing criminal conduct, seven counts of serious misdemeanor unlawful tattooing of someone under 18 and unlawful operation of a tattoo establishment without a permit, according to a release issued by the MCPD.

Cerro Gordo Public Health recommends anyone receiving a tattoo from an unlicensed operator get tested for HIV, and hepatitis B and C.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information can contact the MCPD at 641-421-3636.

