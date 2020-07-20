Mason City man arrested on felony sex abuse, prostitution charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Iowa man was arrested over the weekend after apparently soliciting sex from a minor, then sexually assaulting them.

Police say that on June 27, James Michael Heginger, 21, of Mason City, paid $50 to a 16-year-old child in exchange for a sex act at a local hotel.

During the act, the youth changed their mind and revoked consent, telling Heginger to stop. He ignored the teen's requests and proceeded to sexually assault them until the teen was able to escape.

Heginger was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of third-degree sex abuse and one count of prostitution, both felonies.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bail. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

