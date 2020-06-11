Mason City man arrested after taking cars for joyride, parking one near home: Police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mason City man remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after police say he took two vehicles from their owners and later abandoned them.

At 9:10 a.m. Thursday morning, a resident reported a unknown subject stole a Cadillac Escalade from her garage, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon by the Mason City Police Department. The victim had just arrived home and parked her SUV in the garage. A unknown suspect apparently entered the house and garage, took the keys, and fled with the SUV as the owner tried to stop him.

At 9:19 a.m, the Cadillac was found abandoned on Post Road inside the Asbury neighborhood, according to police.

At 9:34 a.m., a employee of a turf care company reported a company truck had just been stolen from the nearby area of Birch Drive and Illinois Avenue. The truck was parked in the area where the employee was working outside. The keys were apparently in the vehicle.

Three hours later, the turf care truck was found abandoned in the 900 block of East State Street. The investigation led to the arrest of Henry Stevenson, 953 E. State St. Items stolen from the victim(s) were recovered inside Stevenson's residence, according to the press release.

Stevenson was charged with fifth degree theft (items recovered inside residence) and one count of operation without owner's consent. Stevenson is being held on a $2,300 cash bond.

