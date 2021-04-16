Mason City locations to be treated for weeds

If the weather allows, the City of Mason City will be treating weeds at several locations Saturday through Monday:

Saturday, April 17: Mason City Aquatic Center

Sunday, April 18: Norris Youth Complex & Fredrick Hanford Park

Monday morning, April 19: Central Park

Until flags are removed, residents are asked to avoid the treated areas.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product that will be applied to the areas are available in the city administrator's office, located on the first floor of City Hall.

For more information, contact Street and Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999 or Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler at 641-420-0646.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.