Mason City locations to be treated for weeds
If the weather allows, the City of Mason City will be treating weeds at several locations Sunday and Monday:

  • Sunday, May 2: Ray Rorrick Soccer Complex
  • Monday, May 3: Prairie Playground

Until flags are removed, residents are asked to avoid the treated areas.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product that will be applied to the areas are available in the city administrator's office, located on the first floor of City Hall. 

For more information, contact Street and Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999 or Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler at 641-420-0646.

Mason City weblogo

Mason City

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

