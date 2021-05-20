Mason City locations to be treated for weeds Friday

If weather allows, the City of Mason City will be conducting vegetation control at the following locations on Friday, May 21:
- City Hall parking lot, grounds
- Operation and maintenance lot, grounds
- Downtown parking lots, including Mason City Public Library, Southbridge Mall, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, First Street Northeast and Delaware Avenue, First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, Second Street Northeast and North Federal Avenue, Second Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue
- Mason City Police Department parking lot, grounds
- South Federal Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest parking lot
- Central Park, center circle and Statue of Liberty only
- Enterprise Alley (south of Central Park)
- North Federal Avenue and North State Street to Fourth Street Northwest
- Fourth Street Northeast and North Hampshire Avenue, both sides of bridge
- Village Green Drive and Fourth Street Southwest, medians
- Underpass at South Federal Avenue and 10th Street Southwest
- Sidewalk area at Third Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue
- MacNider Campground, gravel lots, parking and bench areas
Residents are asked to avoid these areas until treatment flags are removed. Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product that will be applied are available in the City Administrator's office on the first floor of City Hall.
For more information, contact Street and Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999 or Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler at 641-420-0646.