Everyone has something they feel is precious, rare, cherished, skillfully crafted or simply amusing.

In the Mason City Room at the Mason City Public Library on Thursday night, a small group of locals from all walks of life gathered and shared a wealth of unique items and the anecdotes that go along with them. The inaugural "Adult Show & Tell" event was designed to foster a place to share and "show off" a little piece of important personal history.

Jody Hixson, who works as a library assistant, organized the adult summer library program because she feels "everyone wants to be able to talk."

Bryn Ivonavitch shared their thrifting finds: a pair of 19th century stereoscopes with a stack of annotated photographs, specially printed so that when viewed through the stereoscope, the side-by-side images are perceived by the eye as three-dimensional.

Ivonavitch also shared a skull of a North American bison, which they admit is a macabre decoration, but is cherished because "I think there's a lot of beauty in this. ... Bones tell so much of a story. You come into the life of this object, of this thing that was living, after it's gone but you still get to see a little bit of its story."

Ivonavitch lifted the massive skull to reveal two side-by-side bullet holes that open through the forehead, showing it was a farm-raised animal. "That itself tells a story. It took two tries to take something like this down," they said.

Local author Christiane Dean shared a short children's story, "The Helpful Little Bunnies," about a mother bunny's love.

Dean said she's always wanted to be a writer and is looking to self-publish.

"I've always loved stories about animals. Mostly I'm doing freelance writing, mostly ghostwriting, but I have some stories that I'm in the process of finishing and publishing."

Hixson shared a diorama hand-carved with a pen-knife by Mason City resident Elmer Eagleton, who was a friend of Hixson's mother. It was made from typical household materials and depicts a marching band parading through River City buildings. The diorama is on display at the library.

Scott and Pam Johnson of Mason City shared some pocket-sized treasures. Scott told the story of the whistle he used during his time as a traffic officer long ago. Pam shared a treasure found when downsizing, a metallic bracelet from when she was a newborn, engraved with her name, address and phone number.

Hixson's son, Taylor, shared his copy of the first 100 episodes of "SpongeBob SquarePants" on DVD, autographed by SpongeBob voice actor Tom Kenny, and a book signed by magicians Penn and Teller.

Hixson said Thursday's event "was a good start. It was maybe a small gathering, but as word gets out ... we hope to schedule another one in the fall or winter."

Also popular at the library is escape room program, which has extended appointments two more days. Those interested in booking the escape rooms can call for an appointment at 641-421-3668.

"Whether it's game and craft nights, the point isn't even about what we do, but just that we're gathering, not being isolated."