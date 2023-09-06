2. Multi-purpose arena: Our state-of-the-art arena has become a centerpiece for community events and entertainment, enriching our cultural landscape.
3. Housing expansion: Over 200 new housing units have transformed our downtown, offering modern living options and boosting economic growth.
4. Fiber optic advancements: Welcoming a new fiber optic company has empowered our community with cutting-edge connectivity.
5. National recognition: Mason City's River City Renaissance initiative has garnered national acclaim, showcasing our commitment to holistic development.
6. Sustainable energy: We're thrilled to welcome New Energy Blue, an international corporation dedicated to sustainable energy, to Mason City. This partnership will drive environmental progress and create local opportunities.
"If you so chose, I am eager to continue this journey of progress with you. I will continue to focus on education enhancement, public safety, sustainable growth, and community engagement," Lee said in his announcement.