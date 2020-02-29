Mason City leap year baby enters her teens

When Julie Baldwin Bublitz was born, the doctor felt so bad he asked her mother if he should mark her birth time as before midnight.

"No," Bublitz's mother said. "This is her birthday."

It was 3 a.m. on Feb. 29, 1968.

Since then Bublitz has taken her status as a "leapling" pretty much in stride. Today, for example, she turns 13 and plans to use the fact that she is a new teenager as an excuse for all potential future misbehavior.

After all, she'll probably be a teenager until she dies.

As a leap year baby, however, Bublitz is special - more special than a twin, in fact, but not quite special enough to be struck by lightning.

The odds of being a leapling are 1 in 1,461, while the odds of being a twin are 1 in 250. The odds of being hit by the finger of God is 1 in 3,000.

It was never a big deal growing up, Bublitz said. She can't really remember when she became aware her birthday is only celebrated once every four years.

"We always celebrated my birthday on Feb. 28," Bublitz said. She has a brother seven years older than her who was born on March 1, so there were sometimes celebration that day, too.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}