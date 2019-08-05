Building good relationships with law enforcement is one of the key reasons communities participate in the National Night Out crime and drug prevention event each year.
A scheduling snafu forced the Mason City Community Policing Board to cancel the 2018 event with a promise of bringing it back in 2019.
The 36th annual National Night Out festivities are planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday, as residents are encouraged to show solidarity by turning on porch lights and heading to the North Iowa Events Center for the free fun-packed “family affair” in the All Seasons Building.
Jo Larsen-Richards, secretary for the Community Policing Advisory Board, said a variety of activities will be held during the event, including a kid power pedal tractor pull event, and balloon creations as well as displays and demonstrations presented by local community organizations and youth oriented programs.
Free food will be served and there will be a drawing for prizes, she said.
"This is a night for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity," she said.
Larsen said the feedback from the many organizations that have had booths has been very positive. She believes the event has helped youth choose healthier alternatives and to have a more positive attitude.
"There is increased interest in the various programs and volunteering with other organizations due to the contacts made during National Night Out," she said.
The event is sponsored in conjunction with the National Association of Town Watch, and locally by the Mason City Community Policing Advisory Board, along with the Mason City Police Department.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information, send an email to cpab.1997@yahoo.com or call 641-420-3414.
