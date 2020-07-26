Mason City issuing $7 million in bonds on capital improvements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Making upgrades across an entire city doesn't come cheap.

Last week, the Mason City Council unanimously approved advancing plans to issue approximately $7.25 million in bonds to cover the costs for capital improvements in Fiscal Year 2021. While the capital improvements were first considered in January of this year, bids for the bonds to pay for those improvements won't be acted upon until the Aug. 4 city council meeting.

In the packet for this past week's city council meeting, City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson noted that some of the projects, such as the 12th Street Northwest reconstruction project, had already started, which necessitated the need to issue bonds. While that particular roadwork project is one of the pricier items at $300,000 it's far from the only thing is putting significant bonding toward.

What follows are all of the projects the city is putting bonding toward in this fiscal year with explanations for some of the key capital improvements.

Essential Corporate Purpose