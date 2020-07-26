Mason City issuing $7 million in bonds on capital improvements

Making upgrades across an entire city doesn't come cheap.
Last week, the Mason City Council unanimously approved advancing plans to issue approximately $7.25 million in bonds to cover the costs for capital improvements in Fiscal Year 2021. While the capital improvements were first considered in January of this year, bids for the bonds to pay for those improvements won't be acted upon until the Aug. 4 city council meeting.
In the packet for this past week's city council meeting, City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson noted that some of the projects, such as the 12th Street Northwest reconstruction project, had already started, which necessitated the need to issue bonds. While that particular roadwork project is one of the pricier items at $300,000 it's far from the only thing is putting significant bonding toward.
What follows are all of the projects the city is putting bonding toward in this fiscal year with explanations for some of the key capital improvements.
Essential Corporate Purpose
The first, and most significant, batch of capital improvement projects is being funded through what are called "Essential Corporate Purpose" bonds. In effect, those are bonds meant to fund the most basic functions of local government.
- Airport- Taxiway A relocation, $305,000
- Debt service- Refunding bonds, $670,000
- Fire- Fire engine, $745,525
- Police- Fleet fuel system, $35,127
- Sewer- Nutrient reduction project, $500,000; Monroe Avenue rehabilitation, $30,000; Water reclamation project, $30,000; Street rehabilitation, $25,000
Funding for airport projects doesn't come solely from the city government. In November 2019, the Mason City Municipal Airport received some $3 million from the federal government's "Airport Improvement Program" to spend toward taxiway relocation. Mason City Airport Manager David Sims has said previously that the primary purpose for the relocation is to expand the aircraft parking apron. "Right now it’s restricted for space," he said.
By far, the most projects on the Capital Improvements budget are street-related endeavors.
- Street- South Monroe paving, $769,922; Street rehabilitation, $415,000; 12th Street Northwest reconstruction, $350,000; Vehicle replacement, $300,000; Curb replacement project, $150,000; Pavement marking project, $150,000; Street patching project, $150,000; Traffic signal upgrade, $125,000; Paving program, $105,715; Monroe Avenue rehabilitation, $85,000; Hydraulic snow blower, $65,000; Storm intake project, $60,000; Tree removal and replacement, $40,000; Citywide tree reforestation, $30,000; GIS projects, $30,000, Pavement preservation program, $30,000; Sidewalk and ped ramp replacement, $30,000; Street light program, $30,000; Traffic sign program, $20,000
Like the airport project, work such as the South Monroe project isn't strictly covered by local funding. City Engineer Mark Rahm said back in May that federal funding is usable in the construction phase of the project because of the amount of traffic the stretch of road receives on a daily basis (anywhere from 4,200 to about 7,600 vehicles per day based on a 2017 estimate).
The last cluster of essential corporate projects relates to water. At the most recent council meeting, the six-member body approved rate increases for utilities including water.
- Water- Well #10 and #12 rehabilitation, $300,000; Water main replacement, $200,000; S. Monroe utility replacement, $135,000; Water treatment membrane, $100,000; Water valve replacement, $65,000; Isolation valve, $50,000; Skid steer loader, $40,000; Monroe Avenue rehabilitation, $30,000; Street rehabilitation, $25,000
In total, these "Essential Corporate Purpose" projects amount to about $6.28 million in bonds.
General Corporate Purpose
The other projects that need bonded are the "General Corporate Purpose" projects. In total, they add up to much less than the "Essential Corporate Purpose" projects and there are far fewer of them.
- Cemetery- Chapel tent, $8,600; mower, $6,300
- City hall- MC Room broadcast equipment, $150,000; Electric vehicle charging station, $20,000; Enterprise content management, $20,000
- Fire- Boiler, $30,000; Lighting upgrades, $14,500; Exterior infrastructure, $9,500
- Library- Slate roof gutter replacement, $21,587; HVAC controller replacement, $13,110
- Museum- Museum brickwork, $13,000
- Police- Roof replacement, $77,000
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the Mason City Council continues to meet, there's a greater necessity for updates on equipment such as the broadcasting tech in the Mason City Room of the Mason City Public Library where council meetings are typically held. Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel has gone as far as to suggest that virtual-only meetings might be the way of the future, as they can emphasize a more conversational tone.
In addition to these bonds, Jacobson mentioned in the council packet that the city will need to issue bonds at a future date to cover anticipated costs of the River City Renaissance project. Jacobson said that the remaining debt has "already been approved by the voters" and what the city needs to do is use existing tax funds to retire the debt.
