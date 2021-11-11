Mason City honors Veterans Day

On Thursday morning, around 50 people powered through the cold November weather to attend Mason City's annual celebration of Veterans Day.

The ceremony, which took place at Central Park downtown, was the 100th year of celebrating the holiday in Mason City.

The hosts of the event, emcee Lyle Watt and chaplain Charlie West both spoke on the importance of holding a Veterans Day event every year for the past 100 years.

"I'd hate to think they gave their service and were forgotten about," Watt said. "It would be a shame if we didn't come here and remember every year."

"Well we're the land of the free and the home of the brave," West said. "We have them (veterans) to thank for that."

The event kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a proclamation written by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, who was unable to attend, presented by Watt.

"The best way we can show our gratitude is by not squandering the precious gift of freedom they have left for us," Schickel wrote. "Therefore it is my honor as mayor of Mason City to hereby recognize Thursday, November 11, 2021, Veterans Day in Mason City."

After the proclamation, Watt and West performed the laying of the wreath and the changing of the flags.

The ceremony was ended with a moment of silence, a firing squad and a performance of taps.

Following the ceremony, Watt and West spoke about how happy they were with the turnout, despite the frigid weather.

"I thought it went very nice, I was surprised so many people turned up," Watt said. "I was very impressed."

"It was great to see so many people today," West said.

The celebration was hosted by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association.

