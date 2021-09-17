Mason City homeless shelters receive thousands in furniture donations

Over the past two days, the New Beginnings and Northern Lights homeless shelters in Mason City have had a reason to celebrate.

According to Executive Director Jesse Germundson, the local Ashley Furniture has donated at least six beds free of charge and also provided discounts on items such a barstools, chairs and loveseats. Germundson said that the donations help out the organizations on two different fronts.

"It gives us an opportunity to provide new beds to our emergency shelter clients and gives us opportunity to take some of the items we have and donate those to clients as they move out," he said. In particular, Germundson said that store manager Dan Dohlman and furniture delivery supervisor Autry Grant were a big help in making everything possible.