 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City homeless shelters receive thousands in furniture donations
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City homeless shelters receive thousands in furniture donations

{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Lights delivery

Jesse Germundson, who works with Northern Lights Homeless Shelter, said that Ashley Furniture Store Manager Dan Dohlman helped to get extra beds to the facility at no charge. 

 Jared McNett

Over the past two days, the New Beginnings and Northern Lights homeless shelters in Mason City have had a reason to celebrate. 

According to Executive Director Jesse Germundson, the local Ashley Furniture has donated at least six beds free of charge and also provided discounts on items such a barstools, chairs and loveseats. Germundson said that the donations help out the organizations on two different fronts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"It gives us an opportunity to provide new beds to our emergency shelter clients and gives us opportunity to take some of the items we have and donate those to clients as they move out," he said. In particular, Germundson said that store manager Dan Dohlman and furniture delivery supervisor Autry Grant were a big help in making everything possible. 

Germundson then went on to say that getting furniture right now is more difficult because the pandemic has even disrupted the supply chain for getting those items.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK disappointed in America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News