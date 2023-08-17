Northern Lights Alliance of Homeless Shelters held a "Race to the Finish" for its yearlong fundraising campaign at the Hovland Showroom on Tuesday. With a goal of $500,000, staff and volunteers have collected close to $300,000 and hope as the campaign winds down at the end of the month, they will meet that goal.

Jesse Germundson, executive director of NLAHS, said the goal of the shelter is not to be a flophouse.

"We're here to meet people where they're at, but not leave them there. We offer a platform to change your life if you're willing to put in the work. We're a safe and sober place for people in need," Germundson said.

The shelters for men, women and families, and veterans in Mason City are funded mainly through grants and private donations. Board president Barbara Hovland thanked the foundations and private donors who have made major contributions to the campaign.

"When people donate their hard-earned money, we want to honor our donors by helping people out of their situation," said Germundson. "We really count on those revolving funds for planning purposes."

Linda Schaefer of Mason City is a longtime supporter of NLAHS and had suggested to Hovland that she lobby the city of Mason City for funds. The most recent application NLAHS submitted was denied, leading to sour feelings from supporters.

"The city doesn't understand what these organizations do. When we asked for bus tokens for our women and children, Mayor Bill Schickel practically laughed in my face and said, 'We can't do that.' I asked him if he was joking and he said, 'No, we can't do that,'" Hovland said.

When asked for comment, Schickel said he did not remember having a conversation with Hovland about the topic, stating, "It doesn't sound like something I would say."

She and Germundson reported NLAHS has built strong connections with local agencies that assist in the Alliance's mission, however. Friends of the Family, Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare and MercyONE North Iowa were all listed a invaluable partners in the efforts to provide "services to assist our clients in putting life’s pieces together while seeking permanent housing."

NLAHS' Race to the Finish fundraiser continues until August 31, but donations are welcome any time. Hovland reminded attendees the annual holiday letter will be going out shortly after the campaign ends, a time when needs are considerably greater than others.

Donations of in-season clothing can be made in person and hygiene items are always necessary. To donate financially mail a check to 202 First St NW, Mason City, IA 50401 or visit northernlightsshelters.org