Mason City hockey salutes veterans, 1133rd

An all-hockey, all-day salute to military veterans and to the men and women of the 1133rd Transportation Company, a Mason City based National Guard unit, was staged Saturday at Mason City Arena.

Taylor Holt, a Mason City Youth Hockey board member, organized the effort to get all teams, from the youngest Squirts to the North Iowa Bulls, involved with the military tribute. It was also a last chance for Guard members to relax, have fun and watch some hockey for free.

“I wanted to spread the awareness to all of our players and get them to understand the concept of what these men and women do for all of us,” Holt said. “And that we will always be there for one another no matter what.”

Holt said youth hockey is more than just a sport — it’s family. It’s something she learned firsthand when she became a Squirt manager last year for her son. One of her players will say goodbye to his father when the 1133rd pulls out of town today. “You basically have to be their team mom and deal with them on and off, all season long. So you get that feeling that they’re your kids,” Holt said.

To honor veterans and 1133rd members, Holt made camouflage jerseys for all the Squirts and used camouflage and American flag tape to deck out the hockey sticks. A military salute was held before the 11 a.m. game with Sgt. Matt Platts, father of 9-year-old Squirts player Ben Platts, standing front and center.

“It’s (Mason City Youth Hockey) a deep family,” Platts said proudly.

“I’ve been with the National Guard for 11 years, five years have been with the 1133rd,” said Platts, a Mason City native. This will be his first deployment with the 1133rd, and his second deployment over all. “It’s the first one I’ll ever be in Europe. My first one was in Iraq, and so Europe, it’s a whole different ball game.”

Platts described their upcoming mission in Poland. “We’re no longer being trained for combat operation missions. This is just another training,” he said.

So, the 1133rd will do what it does best -- transportation.

“Yeah, rumor has it, 25 different countries is where we're going to be traveling through, but we'll be based in Poland,” Platts said. “So it's a good opportunity for a lot of these other soldiers to actually get out and enjoy Europe. Like, I don't think I'll ever be able to go to Europe (again). So I might as well enjoy it while I'm there. Unfortunately, I have to leave the family to do it.”

Ben is ready to step up when his dad is away serving his country.

“When he's gone, I’ll be pretty much the man of the house, so I'm gonna have to do more chores when he's gonna be gone. So it's going to be harder to do, like to get to hockey practice and football,” Ben said.

While deployed, Platts will also be leaving his wife, Elizabeth, and 12-year-old son, Michael at home.

“I always joke, you can always take a year away from your spouse, but when you have to leave your kids it's a lot harder,” Platts said. “The longest I've ever been away from the kids was six weeks when I had to go to prior-service basic training to get back in. And that was hard. Now this will be a full year away -- another time zone -- another country.”

“It’s a … seven hour difference,” Ben said.

“So we have it down to a science now, when we can call, and when we can talk,” Holt said.

Ben Platts' name was randomly chosen from the rosters to be the Youth Hockey Star holding the American flag during the singing of the National Anthem for the North Iowa Bulls evening game.

As the day progressed the Squirts hockey games flowed into the high school’s junior varsity and varsity games, during which recognition was given to fallen soldiers.

Both high school teams were sporting camouflage jerseys with a name on the back of a fallen infantry member. The high school player’s name and number were on the bottom of the jersey.

One of those names was that of Navy SEAL Jon Tumilson from Rockford. Tumilson was killed when the helicopter he and his team were riding in was shot down over Afghanistan's Wardak Province on Aug. 6, 2011.

The jerseys were auctioned off and all proceeds were donated to Hooah Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its mission is to lend support to deployed servicemen and women, their stateside families and returning veterans.