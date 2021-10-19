 Skip to main content
Mason City High School will host free FAFSA assistance on Thursday

Mason City High School first day (copy)

Students shuffle into the front doors of Mason City High School.

Mason City High School is hosting a free FAFSA assistance event on Thursday, Oct. 21 with no appointment necessary.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., students or parents of students who are planning for college in the 2022-23 academic year can receive help with filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

FAFSA is a free form that may be completed without assistance via paper or electronically. Forms are provided by the U.S. Department of Education at www.fafsa.ed.gov.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

