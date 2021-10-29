Mason City High School student presents research at Global Youth Institute

Imagine presenting your big idea to a world leader. No pressure at all.

Kale DiMarco, a junior at Mason City High School, did exactly that last week with research he had done on sustainable agriculture.

DiMarco was selected to present solutions he developed in a research paper to the World Food Prize Foundation Global Youth Institute. The event is typically held in Des Moines during mid-October, but this year, it was held virtually through Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns.

“(The event) was kind of surreal because you had world leaders there and you’re just talking to them over Zoom,” said DiMarco.

In order to make it to the Global Youth Institute, DiMarco had his paper selected to be presented at a statewide level. After presenting it, DiMarco was chosen to move on to the national level.

The Global Youth Institute has over 200 high schoolers from around the world participate in presenting and discussing their findings with experts and peers. Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates attend this event to discuss world issues with both the students and other experts.

This year, since it was held virtually, research was presented in small-group roundtable discussions facilitated by academic and industry experts. Students and teachers also had the opportunity to participate in virtual immersion activities, hosted by Iowa State University.

DiMarco’s research focused on sustainable agriculture in Ghana, where he created a multi-pronged solution concentrating on making farming more environmentally friendly and creating education opportunities for farmers.

“I figured obviously you want to make the farming more productive and also more environmentally friendly. So that involves different methods like no-till agriculture and crop rotation,” said DiMarco. “But then you also needed a way for the farmers to learn those methods and implement it. I proposed the creation of an organization to recruit specialist farmers, maybe like college educated, and bring them over into Ghana and try to set up a mentor relationship with the farmers there.”

Dawn Guritz, who advised DiMarco in his research, explained that every student in her English class was given the same instructions and developing solutions for a large research paper. Guritz says the paper helps students review good types of sources and find answers to questions. The World Food Prize Foundation is one of the sources students can use to enhance their knowledge of their research questions.

“For me, it was more about seeing them learn and grow and go beyond the walls of the school or even the state of Iowa to know what’s going on,” said Guritz.

Guritz becomes familiar with students’ research over the three-month period that they work on it, with initial talk about the paper starting in December. All of the research papers are worked on and cleaned up for their final submission in March.

“This year was the first year I was able to split up the papers and have other teachers who had not helped the students or known anything about the topics and review and rate them. I had, I think, 20 total students who had higher end ratings that they had the opportunity to participate in the Iowa Youth Institute process,” said Guritz.

DiMarco was notified earlier this summer he had been selected to present at the national level. Over the summer, he and Guritz worked on refining his research paper for the national submission in August.

DiMarco said he was more nervous presenting at the national level than what he was at the state level.

“The last one I just kind of showed up because I was like 'I will try this out and see how this goes'. Then I got selected and then I was like ‘oh, now it’s kind of a big deal.’ I was much more nervous for the second one,” said DiMarco.

DiMarco said the people who had listened to his presentation liked the idea of “looking into the psychology of farmers” and communicating new ways of farming.

“It’s more than a job, it’s a tradition. So you do need something to actually affect (Ghana farmers) that way and they liked that idea,” said DiMarco.

“(DiMarco) did a really great job investing himself in his sessions and sharing his information and listening and answering questions,” said Guritz. “Even though he said he was more nervous for the second one, (he) didn’t sound like it.”

DiMarco says the experience has caused him to be more invested in researching subjects and thinks it will help him in the future with college.

“I haven’t really thought about what I want to do past high school, subject wise. But agriculture would be kind of interesting,” said DiMarco.

