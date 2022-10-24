Mason City High School opens new weight room to students

The Riverhawks got the green light to pump some iron in their new weight room.

Mason City High School opened its brand new weight room on Monday morning. The space has all brand new equipment and is more spacious to allow more students to workout.

All of the equipment was funded privately through the Future is Now Campaign.

The new equipment ranges from squat racks to leg press machines. "[There are] different weights of bars and the ability to really get people at every level. So the beginner, first time in the weight room, all the way up to living in the weight room every single day," said Principal Dan Long.

Long added the new space has new technology with workout programs in place, which will aid with student safety. P.E. teacher Josh Reuter also became certified in strength and condition to manage the weight room.

"Weightlifting should be a part of every athletic program and there's no question that now we've added a key component here to be able to take next steps here," Long said.

"Having the addition of the weight room makes us that much better and we can reach the same level as some other schools," Hobart said.

The school had to clear the old space to make room for the new one over the summer. During the construction process, students had to weightlift in the balcony space area of the gym.

Long said students had been waiting eagerly for it to open.

Performance P.E., a class specifically designed for weightlifting, had the first opportunity to use the brand new weight room. As students walked through the door, smiles immediately appeared and they observed all of the new equipment.

"You are very fortunate to be a Mason City Riverhawk. No one else in this area has this setup, so take full advantage of your opportunity and work really hard when you're in here," said Reuter to his students.

Junior Audra Mulholland said she thought the space might see more student-athletes.

"I think it will encourage more people to go out for sports because they got us this new weight room," said Mulholland. "It will encourage people to actually get in the weight room and do their workouts."

The pool area and fieldhouse are the two other areas that students are excited to see the completion of. If everything stays on schedule, the pool will be completed by end of December or early January and the fieldhouse is projected for completion in February, according to Long.

"There's a lot of excitement going on right now with the upgrade, facilities, and new equipment. This kind of takes that next step because now we aren't just seeing these things happen but now we're actually getting into these spaces," Long said.