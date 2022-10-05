Mason City High School hosts financial aid night on Oct. 11

Have a Mason City student and need help filing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid paperwork? The district has you covered.

Free help with filing the FAFSA will happen on Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during parent/teacher conferences. Help will be at Mason City High School in the IC Computer Lab. Appointments are not required for students or families.

Items that families will need to bring, according to Federal Student Aid:

Social security number.

Parents or guardians’ social security numbers if the kid is a dependent student.

Driver's license number if they have one.

Alien registration number if the student is not a U.S. citizen.

Federal tax information, tax documents, or tax returns, including IRS W-2 information, and for your parents if you are a dependent student: IRS Form1040. Foreign tax return or IRS Form 1040-NR. Tax return for Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, or Palau.

Information on cash; savings and checking account balances; investments, including stocks and bonds and real estate (but not including the home in which you live); and business and farm assets for you and for your parents if you are a dependent student.

For more information about FAFSA and what documents to bring, go to studentaid.gov or icansucceed.org. Parents and guardians can also scan the Mason City High School financial-aid-night flyer QR code.