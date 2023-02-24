Student Name, Grade, Level
Arndt, Brooklyn Lea 12 4.0 List
Askildson, Rose Karenne 12 4.0 List
Bird, Alex David 12 4.0 List
Borchardt, Emma Lyn 12 4.0 List
Braun, Jenna Marie 12 4.0 List
Chen, Cai Zhi 12 4.0 List
Deets, Alex Michael 12 4.0 List
DiMarco, Kale Benjamin 12 4.0 List
Elsbernd, Markus Randal 12 4.0 List
Emami-Ahari, Cyrus 12 4.0 List
Freeman, Carlos Keegan 12 4.0 List
Gleason, Benjamin William 12 4.0 List
Goedken, Isabelle Loretta 12 4.0 List
People are also reading…
Halverson, Taylor Ann 12 4.0 List
Hirsch, Brody Allen 12 4.0 List
Hobart, Kale Stephen 12 4.0 List
Hoeft, Alexis Rose 12 4.0 List
Iles, Kyra Elizabeth 12 4.0 List
Juhl, Gage Mikel 12 4.0 List
Kotta, Ellie Lynn 12 4.0 List
Lorence, Benjamin Grant 12 4.0 List
McKelvey, Keira Marie 12 4.0 List
Mehmen, Emma Kay 12 4.0 List
Mulert, Zoey Ellen 12 4.0 List
Sajadian, Arya Yussef 12 4.0 List
Schwarz, Daniel Nicolas 12 4.0 List
Shipman, Rachel Elizabeth 12 4.0 List
Swegle, Analeah Elizabeth 12 4.0 List
Tilkes, Brandi Janese 12 4.0 List
Trappe, Kylie Kristine 12 4.0 List
Turk, Ella Charlotte 12 4.0 List
Anderson, Brady Daniel 11 4.0 List
Berding, Grace Amy 11 4.0 List
Brandt, Greyson Addison 11 4.0 List
Clausen, Ava Grace 11 4.0 List
Cole, Aspen Malee 11 4.0 List
DeGabriele, Drew Will 11 4.0 List
Dickinson, Paige Elizabeth 11 4.0 List
Dickinson, Zander Jon 11 4.0 List
Eide, Logan Jerrold 11 4.0 List
Eldadah, Karim Hashim 11 4.0 List
Everist, Jackson Jonathan 11 4.0 List
Farland, Eric Michael 11 4.0 List
Fiser, Gweneth Irene 11 4.0 List
Frank, Angelina Sue 11 4.0 List
Garrett, Naomi Ruth 11 4.0 List
Gerrietts, Maggie Grace 11 4.0 List
Heinzerling, Isabel Klare 11 4.0 List
Holloway, Chase Matthew 11 4.0 List
Jennings, Lillie Marie 11 4.0 List
Johanns, Sophie Clara 11 4.0 List
Kaur, Ishnoor 11 4.0 List
Kruger, Reed August 11 4.0 List
Lewerke, Ellea VenettaMae 11 4.0 List
Miles Jr., James Phillip 11 4.0 List
Miller, Brayden William 11 4.0 List
Mulholland, Audra Kate 11 4.0 List
Ott, Cayle J 11 4.0 List
Pals, Piper Stephanie Grace 11 4.0 List
Pham, Johnny Trieu 11 4.0 List
Philpott, Caroline Ai Jia 11 4.0 List
Rhodes, Hale James 11 4.0 List
Riordan, Ava Lyn 11 4.0 List
Roberts, Karleen Luraine 11 4.0 List
Sewell, Claudia Grace 11 4.0 List
Shipman, Alexander Joel 11 4.0 List
Spotts, Reggi Elle 11 4.0 List
Tobin, Megan Rae 11 4.0 List
Van Syoc, Kasey Jean 11 4.0 List
Wasicek, Ella Rose 11 4.0 List
Wittnebel, Ella Christine 11 4.0 List
Yarahmadi, Justin Reza 11 4.0 List
Anderson, Mia Marie 10 4.0 List
Bailey, Caelyn Marie 10 4.0 List
Bartell, Gracie Belle 10 4.0 List
Brantner, Red Marie 10 4.0 List
Broers, Chloe Lin 10 4.0 List
Buhr, Adam Zachary 10 4.0 List
Carolus, Isabel Melody 10 4.0 List
Davis, Savannah Rene 10 4.0 List
Fitzgerald, Graydon Hunter 10 4.0 List
Flores, Celia Izabel 10 4.0 List
Gutierrez, Kylie Adam 10 4.0 List
Haag, Aubrey Lorraine 10 4.0 List
Hansen, Janae Lee 10 4.0 List
Honn, Noah William 10 4.0 List
Jacobsen, Hannah Joy 10 4.0 List
Juarez, Joseline 10 4.0 List
Klemesrud, Carter Lee 10 4.0 List
Lacour, Logan Blake 10 4.0 List
Nkazi, Justin Chinemerem 10 4.0 List
O'Connell, Ariya Ann 10 4.0 List
Ordaz, Natalia 10 4.0 List
Philpott, Johnny Le Hai 10 4.0 List
Roman Jaimes, David Andres 10 4.0 List
Ruiz Guaman, Eliott Israel 10 4.0 List
Sajadian, Maya Toktam 10 4.0 List
Schulze, Trenton Dean 10 4.0 List
Servantez, Shayla-Kay Frances 10 4.0 List
Squier, Fenix Destinee 10 4.0 List
Steele, Tabatha Jane 10 4.0 List
TerHark, Erin Jenae 10 4.0 List
Thangaraj, Jonathan Udhayan 10 4.0 List
Trask, Machaela May 10 4.0 List
Wickman, Olivia Marie 10 4.0 List
Willier, Karson Joseph 10 4.0 List
Arthur, Brittlyn Rose 9 4.0 List
Braun, Gracyn Elise 9 4.0 List
Collins, Abrianna Kay 9 4.0 List
Dykstra, Elise Sarah 9 4.0 List
Eide, Kayla Elyse 9 4.0 List
Emami-Ahari, Sofia 9 4.0 List
Fiser, Avery Marie 9 4.0 List
Frieden, Jack Douglas 9 4.0 List
Graves, Camden Cael 9 4.0 List
Hansen, Lane Todd 9 4.0 List
Hobart, Drew Stephen 9 4.0 List
Jennings, Aspen Sarah 9 4.0 List
Johnson, Michael Timothy 9 4.0 List
Kotta, Kate Laura 9 4.0 List
Kruger, Trenton David 9 4.0 List
Miller, Evan Lee 9 4.0 List
Pals, Eric Ramon 9 4.0 List
Schoneberg, Sophia Marie 9 4.0 List
Schwarz, Samuel Joel 9 4.0 List
Sievers, Catherine Lynn 9 4.0 List
Solberg-Maas, Michael Peter 9 4.0 List
Thangaraj, Kaitlyn R.E. 9 4.0 List
Tkachev, Nikita Alekseevich 9 4.0 List
Trainer, Ashton Jeffrey 9 4.0 List
Bailey, Colton Dwaine 12 Principal's List
Berding, Ethan James 12 Principal's List
Callanan, Chloe Patricia 12 Principal's List
Christensen, Sara Mable 12 Principal's List
Dettmer, Miriam Rebecca 12 Principal's List
DiMarco, Brianna Kate 12 Principal's List
Dodge, Abbigail May 12 Principal's List
Eldadah, Zeki Hashim 12 Principal's List
Eldridge, Riley Dean 12 Principal's List
Fingalsen, James Bryan 12 Principal's List
Givans, Hailey Brea 12 Principal's List
Goepel, Michael Lynn 12 Principal's List
Gonzalez, Nayelli A. 12 Principal's List
Haley, Ciera Rae 12 Principal's List
Hardy, Eli Andrew Ryan 12 Principal's List
Howard, Kennedy Briana Marshawna 12 Principal's List
Kinyaiya, Destiny Jean 12 Principal's List
Kurose, Nikko Lorenzo 12 Principal's List
Lassahn, Sophia Rose 12 Principal's List
Loeschen, Derek Levi 12 Principal's List
Millsap, Tate Dustin 12 Principal's List
Monarch, Rosa Evelina 12 Principal's List
Noss, Hailee Jo 12 Principal's List
Obiozor, Chioma Favour 12 Principal's List
Oelberg, Gunner Robert 12 Principal's List
Ostrander, Nancy Jean 12 Principal's List
Penn, Leighton Wagner 12 Principal's List
Shinn, Haley Jo 12 Principal's List
Simon, Lilei Joy 12 Principal's List
Young, Ethan Michael 12 Principal's List
Zavala, Julia Marie 12 Principal's List
Anderson, Caden Kevin 11 Principal's List
Askildson, Aidin Travers 11 Principal's List
Bergman, Kylie Marie 11 Principal's List
Bocanegra, Emma Elizabeth 11 Principal's List
Bohls, Alexander William 11 Principal's List
Brandt, Allison Kay 11 Principal's List
Bryant, Grace Elizabeth 11 Principal's List
Dhabalt, Maximus Doc 11 Principal's List
Fick, Delia Kate 11 Principal's List
Hansen, Annemarie Connie 11 Principal's List
Hanson, Caster Joseph 11 Principal's List
Harty, Isabelle Neal 11 Principal's List
Hines, Isaac Buchanan 11 Principal's List
Holley, Brooklyn Marie 11 Principal's List
James, Kyleigh Elizabeth 11 Principal's List
Johanns, Logan Michael 11 Principal's List
Kuhn, Rylan James 11 Principal's List
Latham, Abigail Elizabeth 11 Principal's List
Lee, Broderick McIntire 11 Principal's List
Martin, Sky Serene 11 Principal's List
Massawe, Austin Mark 11 Principal's List
McDonough, Kelsey Elizabeth 11 Principal's List
Ondoma, Elizabeth Mwesigwa 11 Principal's List
Padilla-Rico, Octavio 11 Principal's List
Peterson, Averi Lynn 11 Principal's List
Phillips, Layla Rose 11 Principal's List
Philpott, Liberty Bing Ge 11 Principal's List
Pyatt, Jonathan Anthony 11 Principal's List
Renchin, Mikayla Alleen 11 Principal's List
Solsaa, Ethan Donald 11 Principal's List
Alarcon-Newman, Javier Lee 10 Principal's List
Arnold, Krystan Syra 10 Principal's List
Authier, Ellie Reann 10 Principal's List
Backer, Anthony Charles 10 Principal's List
Baker, Ethan David 10 Principal's List
Berding, Maggie Gaye 10 Principal's List
Boelman, Lillianne Rose 10 Principal's List
Burkhardt, Ellie Rose 10 Principal's List
Caballero Torres, Elvin Humberto 10 Principal's List
Dietrich II, Timothy Edward 10 Principal's List
Eilers, Ava Louise 10 Principal's List
Haakenstad, Brandt Richard 10 Principal's List
Halligan, Kennedee Mary Eileen 10 Principal's List
Halverson, Lauryn Lynn 10 Principal's List
Howe, Landon Matthew 10 Principal's List
Lang, Max Joseph 10 Principal's List
Lewerke, Greta Emmelyn 10 Principal's List
Michel, Zachary Alan 10 Principal's List
Morales, Saul Antonio 10 Principal's List
Mussman, Claire Elizabeth 10 Principal's List
Myers, Abigail Grace 10 Principal's List
Nepple, Addyson Nicole 10 Principal's List
Overland, Autumn MaryAlice 10 Principal's List
Rish, Cadence Kristina 10 Principal's List
Rojas, Alexander 10 Principal's List
Sampson, Claire Carolyn 10 Principal's List
Sarik Jr., Michael James 10 Principal's List
Schlitter, Macy Jean 10 Principal's List
Schultz, Ayla Ann 10 Principal's List
Villarreal, Alfonso Federico 10 Principal's List
Watson, Ava Lauren 10 Principal's List
Whaley, Amiyah Kaena 10 Principal's List
Younke, Gaige Charles 10 Principal's List
Zarifovic, Edin 10 Principal's List
Arhart, Landon Stephen 9 Principal's List
Bailey, Emily Ann 9 Principal's List
Becker, Noah David 9 Principal's List
Beenken, Caden P 9 Principal's List
Caballero Torres, Sthepanny Mariela 9 Principal's List
Clausen, Lily Marie 9 Principal's List
Dannen, Addison Elise 9 Principal's List
Duckert, Ty Lloyd 9 Principal's List
Genzler, Daelyn Diane 9 Principal's List
Gonzalez, Nikolay A 9 Principal's List
Hanson, Adison Skye 9 Principal's List
Hardee, Peter Elliot 9 Principal's List
Hill, Alyssa Kay 9 Principal's List
Johnson, Piper Elaine 9 Principal's List
Kloster, Sophia Ryan 9 Principal's List
LaSalle, Jayda C. 9 Principal's List
Long, Carter Joseph 9 Principal's List
Mapvailo, Samarah Faith 9 Principal's List
Medlin, Thomas James 9 Principal's List
Menke, Addison Beth 9 Principal's List
Nguyen, Tammy 9 Principal's List
Nicholson, Zerik Van Alton 9 Principal's List
Novak, Kylie Mae 9 Principal's List
Oltman, Noah Lee 9 Principal's List
Ott, Nolan David 9 Principal's List
Palmares, Allister Masangkay 9 Principal's List
Paulino, Alexandrea Plinky Am-Is 9 Principal's List
Peterson, Chase John 9 Principal's List
Philpott, Lily Anna Bao Xi Yi 9 Principal's List
Pongo, Voldie Ondjo 9 Principal's List
Rockwell, Rylee Elizabeth 9 Principal's List
Rodriguez, Desiree 9 Principal's List
Sable Oudekerk, Amie Makayla 9 Principal's List
Samson, William Alan Dean 9 Principal's List
Santamaria Hernandez, Kathya 9 Principal's List
Schissel, Will Charles 9 Principal's List
Schultz, Eli Alan 9 Principal's List
Witt, Drayden Jamison 9 Principal's List
Worple, Christian Steven 9 Principal's List
Zimmerman, Zoey Jean 9 Principal's List
Albrecht, Hattie Alana 12 Honor Roll
Atkinson, Gabriel Joseph 12 Honor Roll
Banks, Tavien Chase 12 Honor Roll
Behrends, Izaiah Matthew 12 Honor Roll
Beier, Tommi Joel Kaye 12 Honor Roll
Brown, Eleora Katherine Joan 12 Honor Roll
Cooper, Riley Pearl 12 Honor Roll
Cooper, Zariah Nicole 12 Honor Roll
Dannen, Aiden August 12 Honor Roll
Duren, Tyler Joseph 12 Honor Roll
Elsbury, Kasey Robert 12 Honor Roll
Fabian, Paul William 12 Honor Roll
Frank, Daulton Iziah 12 Honor Roll
Fredricks, Addison Haley 12 Honor Roll
Gold, Jakob Isaac 12 Honor Roll
Gutierrez, Adan Caral 12 Honor Roll
Hauert, Ryan Andrew 12 Honor Roll
Helland, Caleb Joseph 12 Honor Roll
Kahler, Kylie Ann 12 Honor Roll
Kamm, Loie Michele 12 Honor Roll
Koenigs, Ryan Earl 12 Honor Roll
Lamers, Peyton Madison 12 Honor Roll
Lavorato, Nicholas Anthony 12 Honor Roll
Lee, Alexander Jackson 12 Honor Roll
Lee, Annastasia Hope 12 Honor Roll
Loeschen, Drake Eli 12 Honor Roll
Malchow, Eion Joseph 12 Honor Roll
Manchester, Emily Shanelle 12 Honor Roll
Maxwell, Davion Charles 12 Honor Roll
May, Madison Joy Makiah 12 Honor Roll
McCambridge, Caleb Edward 12 Honor Roll
McMinn, Jarrod Daniel 12 Honor Roll
McWilliams, Mya Lynn 12 Honor Roll
Mussman, Evan Thomas 12 Honor Roll
Olsen, Ethan Cal 12 Honor Roll
Orton, Zachariah Joseph 12 Honor Roll
Pommrehn, Allison Marie 12 Honor Roll
Roberts, Ethen Jeffrey 12 Honor Roll
Roberts, Hailey Renee 12 Honor Roll
Roling, Jacob Allen 12 Honor Roll
Schaffer, Tiffany Ann 12 Honor Roll
Schissel, Olivia Marie 12 Honor Roll
Schweitzer, Madalyn Marie 12 Honor Roll
Seaton, Emery Jack 12 Honor Roll
Seward, KaiLana Sue Victoria 12 Honor Roll
Taylor, Abbigail Jo 12 Honor Roll
Trujillo, Harlee Dakota 12 Honor Roll
Williams, Stewart Henry 12 Honor Roll
Winters-Davis, Kate Frances 12 Honor Roll
Baker, Breyden Jeffrey 11 Honor Roll
Balek, Isabel Marie 11 Honor Roll
Benson, Geneva Grace 11 Honor Roll
Burke, Nicholas James 11 Honor Roll
Eppens, Asher True 11 Honor Roll
Estrada, Mercedes Esther 11 Honor Roll
Falls, Jaelyn Charmine Marie 11 Honor Roll
James, Hunter Jason 11 Honor Roll
Johnson, Gina Lee 11 Honor Roll
Lee, Ariel Marie 11 Honor Roll
Lentz, Justin James 11 Honor Roll
Luong, Aiden Bernard 11 Honor Roll
Mapvailo, Kaitlyn Binti 11 Honor Roll
Mericle, Jacob Stanley 11 Honor Roll
Munson, Kamina Desirae 11 Honor Roll
Niver, Nicholas Scott 11 Honor Roll
Onder, Grace Anne 11 Honor Roll
Portis, Lannon Gage 11 Honor Roll
Post, Jasmin Rae 11 Honor Roll
Scott, Kuper Justin 11 Honor Roll
Stroup, Owen Michael Loyd 11 Honor Roll
Thompson, Isaac James 11 Honor Roll
Weaver, Grace Elizabeth 11 Honor Roll
Witte, Haley Marie 11 Honor Roll
Worple, Blake Andrew 11 Honor Roll
Bartelt, Olivia Jo 10 Honor Roll
Bjugan, Annaka Rae 10 Honor Roll
Byre, Kasin Wayne 10 Honor Roll
Dietrich, Evan Thomas 10 Honor Roll
Donachricha, Joseph Jayden 10 Honor Roll
Donald, Jack Gibson 10 Honor Roll
Esparza, Vanely 10 Honor Roll
Hardy, Reed Allen 10 Honor Roll
Hinson, Ryan Marshall 10 Honor Roll
Kudej, Ethan Robert 10 Honor Roll
Letscher, Patrick John Cooley 10 Honor Roll
Lief, Adeline Dodge 10 Honor Roll
Meyer, Cade William 10 Honor Roll
Mitchell, Alex Michael 10 Honor Roll
Orton, Wyatt Scot 10 Honor Roll
Pals, Giana Noel-Evonne 10 Honor Roll
Pannhoff, Emilee Ann 10 Honor Roll
Perez, Navina Krystal 10 Honor Roll
Reb, Elijah Scott 10 Honor Roll
Reeves, Zoey Jean 10 Honor Roll
Rickers, Isaac Aiden 10 Honor Roll
Ritzert, Benjamin Henry 10 Honor Roll
Stankey, Madelyn Grace 10 Honor Roll
Steenblock, Taylor Elizabeth 10 Honor Roll
Torres, Kastella Kay-Lorraine 10 Honor Roll
Vega, Angela Lucille Belle 10 Honor Roll
Wickering, Brady Patrick 10 Honor Roll
Young, Brooklynn Marie 10 Honor Roll
Zimmerle, Madison Anna 10 Honor Roll
Angell, Leni Love 9 Honor Roll
Angell, Shelby Ann 9 Honor Roll
Bailey, Kacey Cathorine 9 Honor Roll
Berding, Lincoln Matthew 9 Honor Roll
Beyer, Avery Zane 9 Honor Roll
Bjugan, Cameron D 9 Honor Roll
Chase, Carter Michael 9 Honor Roll
Daley, Andrea Grace 9 Honor Roll
Edwards, Daniel Wayne-Lee 9 Honor Roll
Estle, Aliza C. 9 Honor Roll
Fingalsen, Andrew Justin 9 Honor Roll
Foat, Nettie Madaline 9 Honor Roll
Fontenot, Lily Catherine 9 Honor Roll
Giere, Elsie Lindsley 9 Honor Roll
Gould, Trinity Mae 9 Honor Roll
Hardy, Raina Jefre 9 Honor Roll
Henriksen, Trinity Ann 9 Honor Roll
Holton, Marqeuz Kenyan 9 Honor Roll
Jackson, Tyler Joseph 9 Honor Roll
Johnson, Kylie Jo 9 Honor Roll
Lien, Tanner Jack 9 Honor Roll
Lovik, Briar Elizabeth 9 Honor Roll
Mahnesmith, Cassandra Rose 9 Honor Roll
Malek, Jackson Mathew 9 Honor Roll
Miller, Bennett Lorenz 9 Honor Roll
Mottinger, Tegan Ray 9 Honor Roll
Murray, Keira Lyn 9 Honor Roll
Penn, Ryleigh Renae 9 Honor Roll
Rath, Lily Sue 9 Honor Roll
Ries, Gabriel Ryan 9 Honor Roll
Sanchez, Rain Elizabeth 9 Honor Roll
Shipman, Lukas Michael 9 Honor Roll
Smith, Blair Irene 9 Honor Roll
Sutcliffe, Ella Rae 9 Honor Roll
Traurig, Raeanna Marie 9 Honor Roll
Uriostegui, Francisco Dean 9 Honor Roll
VanHauen, Brooklyn Olivia 9 Honor Roll
Walters, Mason Carl 9 Honor Roll
Welch, Evie Laine 9 Honor Roll
Whitner, Marcele Allen 9 Honor Roll
Willemsen, Zoe Elizabeth 9 Honor Roll
Williams, Ansley Marcella 9 Honor Roll
Williams, Jayden William 9 Honor Roll
Young, Ashton Marie 9 Honor Roll
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.